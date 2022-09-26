Take a family adventure at the Franklin Drive-Thru Safari

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wondered what a water buffalo’s breath smells like? Well, wonder no more! That’s how close you might get to this beautiful creature at the Franklin Drive-Thru Safari!

Stay in the comfort of your own car or take a guided tour in an ATV and marvel at the wonders of the animal kingdom. From wolves to giraffes to spider monkeys, Franklin Drive-Thru Safari is an experience you won’t want to miss! Plus, parents can have just as much fun as the kids!

The team at Franklin Safari is constantly adopting more exciting animals, adding to both their petting zoo and 100+ acre drive-thru animal adventure park.

To learn more, watch the video above, and visit the website here.

Franklin Safari is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

