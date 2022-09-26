Texas history comes alive with Boonville Days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Step back in time this weekend and get a taste of Texas history at the 17th annual Boonville Days.

Maria Lazo and Garret Leopold from Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the heritage festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.

To kick off festivities, runners and walkers of all ages can participate in the 14th Annual Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon & 5K Race at 7:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center.

After the race, the entire family can enjoy free activities happening at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and at Heritage Park. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., festival goers can learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history: visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers and artisans. There will be demonstrations including flint-knapping, spinning, weaving, quilting, and blacksmithing. There will also be free pony rides, train rides, and other activities for children.

A free shuttle will run from the Museum to Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. so visitors may enjoy even more activities at the Boonville Heritage park.

For more information, go to brazosvalleymuseum.org.

