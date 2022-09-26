Treat of the Day: Over 4,000 Aggies got their Aggie Rings Friday

By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are 4,400 shiny new Aggie Rings out in the world. Whoop!

A tradition dating back to 1889, the Aggie Ring is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network and is earned after the attainment of 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reaching predetermined graduate coursework milestones. Aggie Ring Day, in its present form, began in 2000 and is one the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student.

Congratulations to all of the Aggies who got their Rings!

There are 4,400 shiny new Aggie Rings out in the world
