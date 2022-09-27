Aggies looking to pick it up on offense

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football overcame a slow start on Saturday to take down Arkansas 23-21. The Aggies failed to convert a first down in the first quarter but were helped out a lot by their defense, including Demani Richardson’s touchdown after Tyreek Chappell’s fumble recovery.

The Aggies are last in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging only 21-25 points per game, and last in total offense averaging 321 yards per game. The Maroon and White say they know they need to pick it up on offense, especially this week when they go up against the second highest passing offense in the SEC, Mississippi State.

”Everyone has to get better,” Texas A&M offensive lineman Bryce Foster said. “Defense can be better, the offense can be better, and special teams can be better. Everybody can be better at something. I think going on the road especially this week at Mississippi State, they can put up some points in that spread offense. I think we definitely need to put up a lot of points this week. I trust in my defense. I think they can do really well this week, but I think the offense definitely needs to hold up their end of the bargain,” Foster added.

“Our defense is incredible, but it definitely helps out whenever the offense puts more points up on the board,” explained Texas A&M tight end Max Wright. “That’s something that we definitely need to do over these next few weeks and we know that. We’re going to start taking those steps in the right direction. We go back and we watch the film. The plays are there. We really just have to execute and limit the mistakes that we make on our end,” Wright added.

The Aggies will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to Mississippi State when they fell 26-22 at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. this Saturday on the SEC Network.

