A&M men’s tennis find success at Chowderfest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team concluded the Chowderfest, hosted by Harvard, over the weekend at the Beren Tennis Center.

Trey Hilderbrand highlighted the weekend going undefeated in singles action at 3-0, while finishing 2-1 in doubles play with Noah Schachter. Most notably, Hilderbrand defeated No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3. After losing the first match in doubles play, the Aggie pair bounced back defeating Henry von der Schulenburg and Daniel Milavsky of Harvard, 6-4, and Herman Hoeyeraal and Nick Lagaev of Arizona, 6-4. Hilderbrand entered the competition ranked No. 50 in singles and No. 25 in doubles with Schachter, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings.

Teammate J.C. Roddick registered an undefeated weekend in singles play going 3-0, while finishing 2-1 in doubles action playing with Guilio Perego (1-1) and Stefan Storch (1-0). Roddick defeated Valdemar Pape (Harvard), 6-4, 6-2, Marc Ktiri (Harvard), 7-5, 6-1 and Herman Hoeyeraal (Arizona), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Complete results from the weekend are listed below.

Chowderfest Results

9/23 Results

DoublesR. Jachuck/D. Milavsky (Harv) def. #25 N. Schachter/T. Hilderbrand (TAMU) - 6-4#50 D Stevenson/P Alemany (Mem) def. #45 K. Taylor/R. Perot (TAMU) - 7-5J Zabala/C Gannon (Mem) def. P. Rollins/M. Ross (TAMU) - 7-5G. Marson/G. Perego (TAMU) def. S Edgar/H Rock (Mem) - 7-5J.C. Roddick/S. Storch (TAMU) def. V. Pape/D. Lins (Harv) - 6-4W. Kasten/J Vassel (BC) def. R. Dhokia/M. Bondaz (TAMU) 7-6 (5)

SinglesRonan Jackuck (Harv) def. #19 Noah Schachter (TAMU) - 7-5, 6-3#95 Daniel Milavsky (Harv) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) - 4-6, 6-2, 6-4#103 Pablo Alemany (Mem) def. #72 Raphael Perot (TAMU) - 6-4, 6-4#125 David Stevenson (Mem) def. Guilio Perego (TAMU) - 7-5, 2-6, 7-5#50 Trey Hilderbrand (TAMU) def. Juan Zabala (Mem) - 6-3, 7-6 (3)Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Conor Gannon (Mem) - 6-3, 4-6, 6-2Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Harry Rock (Mem) - 7-6 (6), 6-4JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Valdemar Pape (Harv) - 6-4, 6-2David Lins (Harv) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) - 5-7, 6-1, 6-1Pierce Rolins (TAMU) def. Pau Fanlo (Mem) - 7-5, 6-4Sam Edgar (Mem) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) - 6-2, 6-4Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Will Kasten (BC) - 6-2, 7-5Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Jake Vassel (BC) - 6-3, 6-3

9/24 Results

Doubles#25 N. Schachter/T. Hilderbrand (TAMU) def. H. Schulenburg/D. Milavsky (Harv) - 6-4R. Jachuck/M. Delloye (Harv) def. P. Rolins/R. Perot (TAMU) - 7-6 (5)J.C. Roddick/G. Perego (TAMU) def. S. Sun/M. Ktiri (Harv) - 6-1G. Marson/K. Taylor (TAMU) def. H. Walker/M. Perera (Harv) - 6-2E. Thornton/D. Lins (Harv) def. M. Ross/R. Dhokia (TAMU) - 6-4V. Pape/A. Yim (Harv) def. M. Bondaz/S. Storch (TAMU) - 6-0

Singles#18 Henry Von Der Schulenburg (Harv) def. #19 Noah Schachter (TAMU) - 7-5, 6-4#50 Trey Hilderbrand (TAMU) def. #39 Harris Walker (Harv) - 6-3, 6-3#72 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. #95 Daniel Milavsky (Harv) - 7-5, 4-6, 6-3#118 Ronan Jachuck (Harv) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) - 4-6, 6-2, 7-5Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Steven Sun (Harv) - 6-2, 6-3Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. David Lins (Harv) - 5-7, 6-3, 6-3JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Marc Ktiri (Harv) - 7-5, 6-1Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Alan Yim (Harv) - 6-3, 6-3Pierce Rolins (TAMU) def. Elisha Thornton (Harv) - 6-4, 6-0Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Melchior Delloye (Harv) - 4-6, 7-6 (5), 2-6Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Masato Perera (Harv) - 6-2, 6-0Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Valdemar Pape (Harv) - 7-5, 6-0

9/25 Results

Doubles#25 N. Schachter/T. Hilderbrand (TAMU) def. H. Hoeyeraal/N. Lagaev (AZ) - 6-4E. Padgham/G. Strom (AZ) def. J.C. Roddick/G. Perego (TAMU) - 7-5P. Rolins/R. Perot (TAMU) def. D. Rolland/H. Sakagawa (AZ) - 6-1H. Walker/M. Delloye (Harv) def. G. Marson/K. Taylor (TAMU) - 7-5J. Friend/J. Horwood (AZ) def. S. Storch/R. Dhokia (TAMU) - 7-5M. Bondaz/M. Ross (TAMU) def. E. Thornton/D. Lins (Harv) - 6-3

Singles#39 Harris Walker (Harv) def. #72 Raphael Perot (TAMU) - 6-1, 4-6, 6-1#50 Trey Hilderbrand (TAMU) def. Gustaf Strom (AZ) - 6-4, 6-7(10), 10-8 Nick Lagaev (AZ) def. #19 Noah Schachter (TAMU) - 6-3, 6-3JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Herman Hoeyeraal (AZ) - 4-6, 6-1, 6-3Jay Friend (AZ) def. Pierce Rolins (TAMU) - 6-2, 6-4Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Hiroki Sakagawa (AZ) - 6-4, 6-4Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Eric Padgham (AZ) - 5-7, 6-1, 6-2Dominique Rolland (AZ) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) - 6-4, 2-6, 6-4Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Jared Horwood (AZ) - 7-6, 6-2Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. David Lins (Harv) - 6-3, 3-6, 6-3Masato Perera (Harv) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) - 6-3, 7-6 (4)Melchior Delloye (Harv) def. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) - 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.