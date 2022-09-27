BCS Together’s Haven reaches major milestone in near two-year existence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together’s Haven, safe space where teens in the foster care system can stay before they transition to a new home, has now served nearly 60 teenagers.

“Just a safe place where they can feel loved and valued,” Lauren Falcone said.

Falcone, the organization’s director of community partnerships, said 59 teens have been served through The Haven. When there, they have everything they need like a safe place to sleep, enjoy warm meals and relax. They also have around-the-clock care from volunteers.

“They have tv, game stations, homework help, all the things a teen really needs to thrive,” Falcone said.

The home, which opened in January 2021, is essential as the teens come from various circumstances. A teen’s average stay at the home is 15 days, and the average age of those staying is 15.

“When a child enters the Haven, they are coming from a worst-case scenario, dark place, and they get to enter this home full of light, full of love where all their needs are met,” Falcone said.

The Haven is funded by community members and churches. Those donations help cover everything from keeping the lights on to having a fully-stocked kitchen. They also help with providing the teens with weekend activities like going to Grand Station in College Station.

“We are so blessed by this community willing to participate and jump right in with us helping to provide a safe home for these kids at The Haven,” Falcone said.

BCS Together is challenging the community to participate in a $25-a-month challenge to help keep the home up with everything the teens need. On average, about $150 is spent on one kid alone on weekly groceries. Falcone said the community’s help is essential in making sure the teens feel supported.

“They’re not alone, they are loved for, and they are cared for and they are valued,” Falcone said.

To learn more about The Haven or to give, click here. You can also click here to keep up with BCS Together’s upcoming events.

