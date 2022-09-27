Be Remarkable: Meet the Bryan lawman who is a passionate advocate for the special needs community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “With Jason, what you see is what you get. Good guy all the way around.”

That’s how Sue Calhoun describes Bryan Police Department Lieutenant Jason James, a long-time advocate for the special needs community in the Brazos Valley.

Lt. James has put in countless hours of his own time supporting children and adults and this summer he was chosen to represent the state of Texas in the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Florida. Next month he’ll help our community host the Special Olympics Statewide Fall Classic.

“At the events, we get to know the athletes, and then as you get to know them, you get that personal connection and you just want to keep going. You don’t want to stop,” said Lt. James.

Lt. James first got involved with the special needs community 22 years ago and now puts together one of the most successful Tip-A-Cop fundraisers in the nation for Special Olympics, and is on the board of the Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley. His commitment to making a change has had a great impact on others.

“You know, we always say don’t do everything. You can’t fix everything, but you can do a little part and if everybody does a little part then we make a big difference in our community,” he said.

Lt. James juggles his work with Special Olympics, while also supporting other non-profit groups and organizations in town, working as a member of law enforcement and he’s a husband and father of two young boys.

“We realize he does much more for the community than just support Special Olympics. He has a plethora of obligations and things that he does for the community, but for our people. It means the world,” said Calhoun.

“He is always helping people, especially people with special needs. He cares about everyone. He does everything for everybody with love and a smile,” said Wendy Erdman, who nominated Lt. James for the award. “There are no words I can explain, but he is one of the best.”

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to announce Lt. Jason James as this week’s Be Remarkable winner.

