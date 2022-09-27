Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley seeking support

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is dedicated to helping youth of all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders of our community and nation.

While they seek to help our youth, they are in need of support.

“For the community to be able to support us, there are so many things you can do,” CEO Rhonda Watson said. “If you are a business owner looking for young staff or someone who can provide assistance for your business, think of the Boys & Girls Clubs because we are training teens on how to be productive citizens.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is also taking part in Brazos Valley Gives. Brazos Valley gives will kick off its annual fundraising campaign on October 18 to benefit area non-profits. You can show your support for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley at brazosvalleygives.org. Just search Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

“We always need financial support to help us with our programs which include after-school homework help, we also have programs that help young girls learn about their bodies, the value of nutrition and exercise,” Watson said. “We have another program just for men also teaching the value of exercising, eating right, and making good choices.”

Early giving is already underway.

