Bryan man killed in a motorcycle crash outside Milam County
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was killed in a motorcycle crash outside Milam County on Monday, September 27.
DPS responded just before 2 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened on FM 485, six miles northeast of Buckholts.
The victim was identified as 69-year-old Ernest Laney. Officials say he was taking a curve when he lost control and hit a guardrail.
No one else was involved in the crash.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.