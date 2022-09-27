Bryan man killed in a motorcycle crash outside Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was killed in a motorcycle crash outside Milam County on Monday, September 27.

DPS responded just before 2 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened on FM 485, six miles northeast of Buckholts.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Ernest Laney. Officials say he was taking a curve when he lost control and hit a guardrail.

No one else was involved in the crash.

