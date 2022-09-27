Get to two-steppin’ with the Aggie Wranglers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of the Aggie Wranglers is to spread their love for Texas A&M through teaching and performing their distinctive style of Country-Western dance.

Since its start in 1984, the team has taught tens of thousands the basics of country-western dance through free dance classes that are open to both Aggie students and community members.

The Aggie Wranglers joined The Three to teach Abigail Metsch how to spin and dip.

Watch the video above to see how she did, and visit the Aggie Wranglers website here to learn more about the organization.

