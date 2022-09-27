Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba after rapid intensification overnight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning after rapidly intensifying into a Category 3 storm. It poses a direct threat to life in both Cuba and Florida and is expected to intensify further into a Category 4 Hurricane shortly before landfall near Tampa Bay.

Hurricane Ian as of the 4:00 AM National Hurricane Center Update:

Max WindsMovementLocationPressure
125 mphN at 12 mph3 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba952 mb

The rapid intensification overnight before landfall in Florida was made possible by the warm waters in the Western Caribbean Sea. The waters provided large amounts of energy to the storm overnight, a time that usually storms weaken due to cooler temperatures. Hurricanes pulse in strength throughout the day, gaining the greatest amount of strength during the much warmer afternoon period.

The National Hurricane Center’s messaging regarding Ian’s landfall in Cuba is focused on the potential for:

  • Life-threatening storm surge
  • Hurricane Force Winds
  • Flash-flooding
  • Mudslides

As the storm pushes forward towards Florida, storm surge threatens the entire Gulf Coast of Florida. Hurricane Force winds extend 35 miles from the eye of Ian, and Tropical Storm Force winds extend to 115 miles from the center of rotation. The National Hurricane Center is expected Storm Surge from 5 to 10 feet in the Tampa Bay area, able to completely destroy and flood a home near the coast. The following map shows storm surge watches and warnings as of Tuesday morning.

Storm surge from 5-10 feet expected in the Tampa Bay area
Storm surge from 5-10 feet expected in the Tampa Bay area(KBTX Weather)

