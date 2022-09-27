Love our set? Check out the team who designed it

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Three furniture set and decor was customized specifically for the show by Dirt Road Rustics.

We stopped by to talk to the team at Dirt Road Rustics about some of the other furniture they have available in the store, including some very comfy, customizable couches.

You can take a peek at the couches in the video above and by visiting Dirt Road Rustics during their business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.