Love our set? Check out the team who designed it

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Three furniture set and decor was customized specifically for the show by Dirt Road Rustics.

We stopped by to talk to the team at Dirt Road Rustics about some of the other furniture they have available in the store, including some very comfy, customizable couches.

You can take a peek at the couches in the video above and by visiting Dirt Road Rustics during their business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Retirement.
Retirement could be closer than you think
Over the years, the Aggie Wranglers have taught tens of thousands of participants the basics of...
Get to two-steppin’ with the Aggie Wranglers
This hot home is located in Bryan's Historical District, only minutes from Downtown Bryan.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
THE THREE SEPTEMBER 23
The Three: Tuesday, September 27