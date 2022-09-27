Myles Garrett involved in car accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football star and Cleveland Brown defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident Monday afternoon and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Garrett was traveling with one passenger when the crash happened near the 5600 block of State Road according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Garrett did not suffer any major injuries, according to the OSHP, and impairment is not suspected.

Statement regarding Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/XzkZW9f86s — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) September 27, 2022

