Retirement could be closer than you think

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The best time to start planning for retirement, is 20 years ago.

Financial advisor Desmond Oliver joined The Three to talk about how to set up a retirement plan.

“Today is the best day to start,” Oliver said.

If you don’t know where to start, talk to a trusted financial professional and see where you actually stand.

“A lot of people may actually be in a better position than they think they are,” said Oliver.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit the Fundamental Financial Advisors website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Over the years, the Aggie Wranglers have taught tens of thousands of participants the basics of...
Get to two-steppin’ with the Aggie Wranglers
Dirt Road Rustics has more than 800 fabric options to make your couch unique for you.
Love our set? Check out the team who designed it
This hot home is located in Bryan's Historical District, only minutes from Downtown Bryan.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
THE THREE SEPTEMBER 23
The Three: Tuesday, September 27