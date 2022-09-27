Sam Houston seeks 11th straight win against Stephen F. Austin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Sam Houston football team enters this week preparing for what could be the final Battle of the Piney Woods game on Saturday. Next season the BearKats are making the jump to Conference USA next season.

The Kats are coming off their first win and the first of three bye weeks this season. Head Coach K.C. Keeler said everyone will play in this game even those who are redshirting. They’re also going with Keegan Shoemaker at quarterback.

Keeler said this game is very important to their program because they use it to recruit players.

“You get a chance to play in this amazing rivalry against a great opponent that’s right down the road in a fabulous stadium where they treat us like it’s a bowl game in how we travel and how the Texans have taken care of us,” K.C. Keeler, Sam Houston Head Coach said.

“I love the energy, and I love the people,” Ife Adeyi, Sam Houston Wide Receiver said. “The surroundings... the people.. the build up to the game... it’s all fun and games, and I love all of that.”

The Bearkats are going for their 11th straight win against Stephen F Austin. The Battle For the Piney Woods game kicks off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and can be watched on Bally Sports.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.