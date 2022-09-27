Texas A&M Task Force 1 activated ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Texas A&M Task Force 1 is gearing up for storms that are expected to make landfall in the Sunshine state this week.

The task force is deploying an urban search-and-rescue team consisting of 45 people, four boats, and two canines.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 is one of 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System. It is one of two statewide search and rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM.

“The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian,” said Abbott. “Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response efforts, and we recognize the urgency for additional resources in preparation of this Category 3 storm.”

The governor also noted that this is a chance to return the favor from past natural disasters.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of Floridians and aid the State of Florida has sent us during times of crisis in our state—and we are honored to do the same,” said Abbott.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), a member of The Texas A&M University System, and is headquartered in College Station, Texas.

