Treat of the Day: Proclamation designating National 4-H week in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County 4-H Council Officers presented Tuesday at the commissioner’s court.

The officers requested a proclamation designating Oct. 2– 8 as National 4-H week in Brazos County.

The officers prepared breakfast for all the county employees.

National 4-H Week Proclamation

Celebrating Opportunity 4 All

WHEREAS, The Brazos County Commissioners Court is proud to honor the 4-H Youth Development

Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for 115 years of providing experience-based

education to youngsters throughout the Lone State State; and

WHEREAS, This admirable program, which seeks to provide a learning experience for the whole child,

including head, heart, hands, and health, helps young Texans to acquire knowledge, develop life skills,

and form attitudes to enable them to become self-directed, productive, and contributing members of our

society; and

WHEREAS, Its more than 550,000 urban, suburban, and rural youth participants, ranging in age from

eight to nineteen, hail from diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds and truly represent a crosssection of the state; and

WHEREAS, The program undoubtedly could not have achieved the success that it has today were it not for

the service of its more than 22,000 volunteers, who have given generously of their time, talents, energies,

and resources to the youth of Texas; and

WHEREAS, Throughout its proud history, the 4-H program has developed positive role models for

countless Texans and through its innovative and inspiring programs, continues to build character and to

instill the values that have made our state strong and great; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED, The Brazos County Commissioners Court, hereby designated October 2-8, 2022 as National 4-H

Week in Texas and commend the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Service and the many men and women who have made the program a success.