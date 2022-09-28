12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 12-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday for circulating a possible school shooting threat aimed at Davila Middle School.

Bryan police say on Sept. 23 they were made aware of a SnapChat circulating through Davila Middle School where someone was threatening a school shooting. School resource officers and patrol officers responded quickly and determined the threat was not credible.

Officers identified the student who originally sent the message that claimed “another person was going to conduct the shooting.” The 12-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for making a false alarm or report.

This was a separate incident from another threatening SnapChat that circulated throughout Sam Rayburn Intermediate on Friday, police concluded that threat wasn’t credible.

The child who was arrested was not a Bryan ISD student, according to district officials.

This arrest comes after a 15-year-old student was arrested for sending a “terroristic text” on Monday and Bryan High School was the victim of a hoax swatting call.

