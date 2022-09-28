15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old Bryan ISD student was arrested for making a terroristic threat, Bryan police said.

School resource officers were notified that a student sent a text message referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers quickly identified the boy and obtained an arrest warrant for terroristic threat.

Upon arrest, the student was provided mental health services, police said.

A Bryan ISD official said the student did not have access to any weapons and parents were notified when the incident happened.

Bryan police are using this moment to remind parents and guardians to speak with their children about making threats and the consequences that come with it.

“We will continue to investigate all threats made toward Bryan Independent School District Schools and seek appropriate criminal charges,” Bryan Police Department said in a statement.

