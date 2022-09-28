Aggie soccer seeks first conference win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies continue SEC action Thursday at Razorback Field when they battle No. 12 Arkansas in a 6 p.m. contest.

Thursday’s game airs nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Marion Crowder (color) on the call.

The Maroon & White look to get back into the win column after home back-to-back home losses against Georgia (3-2) and No. 21 Mississippi State and a road defeat at No. 6 Alabama (3-0) to open the league ledger. Texas A&M (5-2-2, 0-1-0 SEC) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1), Illinois (1-0) and South Alabama (4-1). The Aggies have 0-0 road draws at No. 25 Clemson and Ohio State. A&M’s losses came against No. 16 TCU, 2-1, and Georgia, 3-2.

Texas A&M has had an SEC best 14 different players find the back of the net through 11 matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with five goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Colvin has three goals and ranks second on the team with four assists. Hayes, Sawyer Dumond and Smith have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Andersen Williams.

Arkansas (7-2-1, 2-1-0) enters the play off back-to-back 1-0 wins over Auburn and No. 8 South Carolina. The Razorbacks lost their league opener at Mississippi State (2-0). Arkansas owns a 3-3 tie at No. 13 BYU. Other Razorback victories include Oklahoma (6-1), Arkansas State (4-1), Western Michigan (3-0), Michigan State (1-0) and Grand Canyon (3-0).

The Aggies own an 8-5-0 edge in the all-time series, but Arkansas enters the contest as winner of four in a row in the matchup, including a 1-0 overtime victory last season. Eight of the last nine matches have been decided by one goal, including two overtime decisions. The Aggies’ first match in the modern era came against Arkansas on September 6, 1993 with the Razorbacks pulling out a 2-1 overtime victory in Plano, Texas.

Fans may listen to the match on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) painting the picture.

