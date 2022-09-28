Aggies women's basketball land 13 national TV games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will be featured on national television broadcasts 13 times in 2022-23, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday.

The national TV schedule begins for first-year Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor’s Aggies against former Southwest Conference rival SMU at Reed Arena on Dec. 18. The Maroon & White then have 12 SEC bouts scheduled to be televised on either SEC Network or ESPN2.

Texas A&M’s contests against South Carolina (Dec. 29), Georgia (Jan. 22), at Vanderbilt (Jan. 29) and at Arkansas (Feb. 26) will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or SEC Network and will be decided 7-10 days prior to gameday.

All other home games not on national TV will be streamed on SECN+ which is available through the ESPN App. For full schedule and tip times, please visit 12thman.com.

