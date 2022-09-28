A&M track & field unable to host 2023 home meets for due to construction projects

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams will compete away from Aggieland for the 2023 indoor and outdoor seasons as construction for a series of improvements and expansions to athletics venues is underway.

The drive to keep Texas A&M’s athletics venues at the pinnacle of collegiate programs led to the Centennial Campaign, a transformational initiative that will impact the academic and athletic development of all Aggie student-athletes.

Named in recognition of the 100-year anniversary of Texas A&M’s iconic 12th Man tradition, the Centennial Campaign features the construction of an Academic and Wellness Center, Football Indoor Performance Center and Indoor Track & Field Stadium as well as a redevelopment of the Bright Football Complex.

Construction of Texas A&M’s new, state-of-the-art Indoor Track & Field Stadium is underway on west campus and is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2024 season. The warm-up track and some of the field event areas surrounding E.B. Cushing Stadium are temporarily unavailable due to construction of the new indoor track and would inhibit the usual first-class experience for competing teams at home outdoor meets, leading to the difficult decision to not host the outdoor track & field teams’ home events for 2023.

All construction impacting the Texas A&M track & field program will be completed prior to 2024 and home indoor and outdoor competitions will resume.

