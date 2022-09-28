Arkansas senator pushes plan to speed up construction projects using drone inspections

A package that has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives would create a $100 million...
A package that has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives would create a $100 million grant program for governments to use American-made drones for construction inspections
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the I-40 bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas closed for months due to a crack last year, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), looked for solutions to speed up construction inspections.

“It was a very, very serious problem,” Boozman said. “And during the course of that time we learned about the importance of drones.”

Boozman wants to create $100 million in grants for public projects to fund the use of drones for inspections.

“To do a bridge probably would take eight hours,” Boozman said. “A regular sized bridge. I think you can do that in an hour with a drone.”

The bill requires the drones purchased be made in America. The American Society of Civil Engineers said drone inspections are faster, but they should not be relied upon as the only inspection method.

“You take a bridge inspection for instance,” ASCE Consultant Wes Oliphant said. “You can do it much quicker with a drone, but if you start finding problems, it’s still better do go out and do it hands-on.”

The ASCE said one of the biggest advantages to drones is the ability to target which projects need more attention and time.

“You can do a heck of a lot more preliminarily with the drone, and find those priority structures that need to be looked at more closely,” Oliphant said.

The bill has bipartisan support and has already passed the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning, and aims for Florida next.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba after rapid intensification overnight

Latest News

LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team briefing
A bill making it harder to overturn state-certified presidential election results appears to...
How bipartisan bill protects presidential election results
District 10 goes from Austin to the suburbs of Houston
Congressman Michael McCaul discusses representing the Brazos Valley
President Joe Biden touts a cost break for seniors on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023. (CNN,...
Biden: Americans won, Big Pharma lost