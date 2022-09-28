Auto insurance rates putting strain on the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As inflation rates continue to rise, Texas drivers are feeling the pain with higher insurance rates.

Lance Snider, an Insurance agent at State farm, told KBTX this is a battle like he’s never seen before in his 13 years in the business.

“An eight percent [increase] is the average around the state,“ said Snider. “But, I’ve seen anywhere as high as 45 percent with some companies and I’m seeing closer to 20 percent.”

All this is due to inflation and supply chain issues. Snider said any sort of business involved in the auto market is a reason rates are rising.

“Vehicles are taking longer to fix. That costs comes with how long you’ve been paying your rental car, which also is causing the rental cars to be at a higher price,” Snider said. “Also just the cost to get material or labor in general.”

Snider said when he first saw the auto insurance rates spike, he reached out to a local car repair shop and asked what getting inventory was like.

“I talked to a local body shop here and I think it was around 53 percent of an increase in costs. That’s comparing to the past couple of years to get vehicles worked on,” Snider said.

Silas Garrett is the owner of George’s Paint & Body in Bryan. Garrett and his wife have been running the shop for almost 20 years. Over the years, he’s dealt with many customers and their insurance companies. Recently, he’s seeing the impact his shop has on carrier rates.

“With paint materials going up, part materials going up, labor going up...we have to collect everything we can get on the repair to insure that your car is repaired safely,” Garrett said. “The costs all come together and create a big problem for some customers at the shop.”

Garrett said auto costs in general are over 52 percent of what they were a couple of years ago before inflation went through the roof.

”Years ago, comprehensive deductibles were $100, collision deductibles were $250. Now were seeing both of those.. $1,000 . That’s all money from your pockets.”

What worries Garrett the most is not being able to serve his customers in the correct way due to issues with costs.

“A lot of people say to us, “I want to save money so I don’t want to repair that area of my car,’” said Garrett. “But that is really putting them in danger. Anything that needs to be fixed, needs to be fixed properly.”

