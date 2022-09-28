Caring for plants as cooler weather approaches

By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the perfect time to start preparing your plants for cooler weather and thinking about bringing outdoor plants inside. Kristen Hamons, the owner of Grow ‘Em Plant Co., said it’s important to start tracking the weather now.

For tropical house plants outside, Hamons suggests preparing a place for them indoors where they won’t get below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. This means they shouldn’t be in areas where fans or vents are blowing too much air on them, because that could cause them to lose leaves or hinder the indoor transitioning process.

Sufficient lighting and accurate watering are also important. Hamons said you’ll probably be dialing back how much you water your plants as they see less sunlight soon.

“If there’s a cold snap, you could eventually lose a plant or you’d have to start over with a cutting,” Hamons said.

Cutting bad leaves can be a great thing, especially if your plant isn’t as vibrant as it used to be. If you’ve over-watered your plant, Hamons suggests re-potting it. Re-potting and adding fresh soil are also needed for the plants that have been underwatered.

When caring for your plants or preparing to buy new ones, Hamons says it’s important to keep your pets in mind. Many plants aren’t pet-friendly, but Hamons suggests options like pilea and prayer plants that are safe for both pets and people.

For those who are new to the plant community or have had bad luck in the past with plants, Hamons recommends getting low-maintenance plants like sansevieria and pothos. She encourages Anthurium chrystallinum plants for those who are more experienced and would like a challenge. To anyone wanting to add some great plants to their home simply for fall décor, Hamons said mum and croton plants are great.

For more plant tips, you can follow Hamons on Facebook and Instagram. You can also shop her plants here.

