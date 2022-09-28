Celebrate Constitution Week at the Larry Ringer Library

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The La Villita Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution is helping the Brazos Valley celebrate Constitution Week.

“Constitution Week is to encourage the American public to study about the events leading up to the constitution and learn about the constitution itself,” Leonora Owre, Honorary Regent, said.

There is a display at the Larry Ringer Library in College Station in honor of Constitution Week. The display will be up through the end of September.

“We talk about individual men who were signers of the constitution, we have different facts on them,” Owre said. “It’s basically designed to show everyone that these were men just like men of today.”

The La Villita Chapter NSDAR was confirmed as a National Society Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in December 1944.

“Our chapter is one of the 3,000 chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” Jan Muske, 1st Vice Regent, said. “We are a chapter of volunteer women, a service organization, and we promote patriotism. We are here to preserve American heritage.”

Each year, the chapter awards two students with ROTC medals. They present the DAR Good Citizens award, essay awards, and distribute Constitution Week items in area schools. The chapter also places U.S. flags in our local cemetery to honor our veterans.

To learn more about the La Villita Chapter or if you would like to join the chapter, they have more information online.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Wildfire
Low humidity, dry air, lack of rain increase fire danger in the Brazos Valley
AAA reports show gas prices are falling in Texas.
Gas prices falling in Bryan-College Station
Car Insurance is rising amid inflation.
Auto insurance rates putting strain on the Brazos Valley
gas prices are falling
aaa report texas