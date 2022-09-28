Celebrate Constitution Week at the Larry Ringer Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The La Villita Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution is helping the Brazos Valley celebrate Constitution Week.

“Constitution Week is to encourage the American public to study about the events leading up to the constitution and learn about the constitution itself,” Leonora Owre, Honorary Regent, said.

There is a display at the Larry Ringer Library in College Station in honor of Constitution Week. The display will be up through the end of September.

“We talk about individual men who were signers of the constitution, we have different facts on them,” Owre said. “It’s basically designed to show everyone that these were men just like men of today.”

The La Villita Chapter NSDAR was confirmed as a National Society Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in December 1944.

“Our chapter is one of the 3,000 chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” Jan Muske, 1st Vice Regent, said. “We are a chapter of volunteer women, a service organization, and we promote patriotism. We are here to preserve American heritage.”

Each year, the chapter awards two students with ROTC medals. They present the DAR Good Citizens award, essay awards, and distribute Constitution Week items in area schools. The chapter also places U.S. flags in our local cemetery to honor our veterans.

To learn more about the La Villita Chapter or if you would like to join the chapter, they have more information online.

