Community members invited to Breast Cancer Memorial event Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley residents are invited to a Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration.

The inaugural event is being held at the Brazos County Health District Saturday, October 1 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District was on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday to talk about the event. You can watch the interview above in the video player.

Parrish said the memorial will be a way to honor those lost to breast cancer, celebrate survivors and provide access to free resources.

Guests are also invited to decorate a small flag with their loved one’s name. The flags will be displayed on the grounds of the Health District, which is located at 201 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan.

A breast cancer survivor will also share her story during a small reception, and Texas C-Step will sign up eligible women for free breast cancer screenings.

