Congressman Michael McCaul discusses representing the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Michael McCaul will be representing the Brazos Valley in a newly redrawn District 10 when Congress reconvenes. He joined First News at Four to discuss representing his new constituents, his accomplishments as a lawmaker and what the Republicans have planned for after midterms.

Rep. McCaul is the Republican leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the former Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security. Born and Raised in Texas, his district stretches from Austin to the Houston suburbs, but he says he is particularly excited to now represent the Brazos Valley -- and especially Texas A&M.

McCaul’s triplets are students at the university. His wife is also an Aggie and his father-in-law is the late Lowry Mays -- namesake of Mays Business School. The Congressman revealed that after the interview he was meeting with System Chancellor John Sharp to talk about things on the horizon for the RELLIS Campus.

And last month, McCaul’s bipartisan Chips for America Act became law, boosting American research and manufacturing and growing American’s leadership in semiconductors. He says anybody trying to buy a car lately knows we have a shortage in semiconductor chips.

“Most of these are made in Taiwan, which is very vulnerable to China right now, which is a big threat globally. So, the idea is to incentivize manufacturing right here in America,” explained McCaul.

He says manufacturing at companies like Samsung, Intel and Micron are “pouring trillions of dollars in our economy and the jobs, but most importantly protecting this very precious national security asset that’s ruling everything from your phone to your car, to our most advanced weapons systems.”

As seen with this bill, McCaul believes there’s room for bipartisan work.

“I got named as the most effective Republican in the House because I passed more bills than any other, and that’s because, I work across the aisle to get good things done for the country,” he said.

While McCaul is willing to reach across the aisle to get some things done, he sees the Republican Party winning a majority in Congress in the midterms. He says, “there’s a lot more we can be doing” with issues from inflation, to gas prices, to the border.

He’s looking in particular to create a more business friendly environment, saying “in the previous administration we passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which spurred one of the greatest economic growth clients we’ve seen in recent history, and that’s what we need are more policy bills like that.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

