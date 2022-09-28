Dress your best this fall with help from Witt’s End

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s finally starting to feel more like fall, and with this change in weather comes a change in your daily wardrobe.

Head over to Witt’s End in College Station to pick up this year’s hottest fall fashion trends. If you don’t know where to start, let Karen Witt help you find the perfect outfit for any occasion.

This year’s fall color is Kelly green, a vibrant color that looks great on everyone, according to Witt. Ruffles, faux leather, puff sleeves, halter neck tops and dresses are also making an appearance this season.

You can hear more of Witt’s fall fashion advice by watching the video above and by visiting her store on Longmire Drive.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text

Latest News

Try their original salted pretzel or switch things up and go for the new "everything bagel"...
Prost! Join World of Beer for Oktoberfest!
All of KinderHill's beers are handcrafted onsite using a blend of art and science.
Find your new favorite flavor at KinderHill Brew Lab
Tickets are on sale now to see the show running September 29 through October 15.
Travel “Over the River and Through the Woods” with StageCenter Theatre
THE THREE SEPTEMBER 23
The Three: Wednesday, September 28