Dress your best this fall with help from Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s finally starting to feel more like fall, and with this change in weather comes a change in your daily wardrobe.

Head over to Witt’s End in College Station to pick up this year’s hottest fall fashion trends. If you don’t know where to start, let Karen Witt help you find the perfect outfit for any occasion.

This year’s fall color is Kelly green, a vibrant color that looks great on everyone, according to Witt. Ruffles, faux leather, puff sleeves, halter neck tops and dresses are also making an appearance this season.

You can hear more of Witt’s fall fashion advice by watching the video above and by visiting her store on Longmire Drive.

