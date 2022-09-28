Fall Round-Up Fly Fishing Festival to benefit local non-profit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Fly Fishers are coming together with Good Fly to host the first-ever Fall Round-Up Fly Fishing Festival.

This will be a family-centric event that is all things fly fishing and will feature live music, food trucks, casting, tying, fly fishing, a raffle and a silent auction.

“Proceeds will go toward Good Fly,” Stephen Weaver of Good Fly said. “Good Fly is a nonprofit. We use fly fishing programs to reduce stress and anxiety. We do workshops and other programs for first responders, military veterans, healthcare workers, and different groups who have stressful lives or stressed conditions. We find it helpful and folks really enjoy it.”

“There have been several studies done by the Department of Defense and a couple of universities on the benefits of fly casting,” Rusty Dunn of Good Fly said. “It’s rhythmic, mesmerizing, usually it’s done outdoors in a quiet environment and the results of these studies have said this is a good cause.”

Tickets are $10 and children under 12 get in free.

The event is on Oct. 1 at Millican Reserve in College Station. Different activities run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

