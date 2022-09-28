Find your new favorite flavor at KinderHill Brew Lab

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Did you know that all of the beers at KinderHill Brew Lab are handcrafted onsite using a blend of art and science?

KinderHill is known for it’s unique flavors, and Jason Kinderman, co-owner and brewer, says they choose the flavors by thinking about food first.

“What do we like to eat? What do we think it pairs well with,” Kinderman said.

He says this is what they thought about when creating their newest beer with blue raspberry sour straws.

Laura Hill, KinderHill’s other co-owner and brewer, says her favorite creation was one that incorporated her favorite childhood breakfast item, strawberry Poptarts.

You can learn more about the 6-hour beer-making process from Jason and Laura by watching the full video above.

You can visit KinderHill Brew Lab in Downtown Bryan Thursday through Sunday.

