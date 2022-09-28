Gas prices falling in Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Gas prices are down nationwide and AAA reports Texas having one of the lowest gas averages.

On Sept. 27 in Bryan-College Station, AAA says the average of gas is at $3.23 per gallon. That’s a 30 cent drop from last month.

Daniel Armbruster with AAA told us after a summer of high demand due to traveling, we’ll likely see oil prices go down even further. He said its mainly because people aren’t on the road in the fall and winter months.

“Overall gas prices are trending down probably a little slower than some drivers would like,” said Armbruster. “But if you look back, its much cheaper than we saw last summer so its a major plus we’re seeing these types of numbers.”

