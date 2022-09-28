Gas prices falling in Bryan-College Station

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Gas prices are down nationwide and AAA reports Texas having one of the lowest gas averages.

On Sept. 27 in Bryan-College Station, AAA says the average of gas is at $3.23 per gallon. That’s a 30 cent drop from last month.

Daniel Armbruster with AAA told us after a summer of high demand due to traveling, we’ll likely see oil prices go down even further. He said its mainly because people aren’t on the road in the fall and winter months.

“Overall gas prices are trending down probably a little slower than some drivers would like,” said Armbruster. “But if you look back, its much cheaper than we saw last summer so its a major plus we’re seeing these types of numbers.”

For AAA’s statewide gas price report, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Wildfire
Low humidity, dry air, lack of rain increase fire danger in the Brazos Valley
Constitution Week
Celebrate Constitution Week at the Larry Ringer Library
Car Insurance is rising amid inflation.
Auto insurance rates putting strain on the Brazos Valley
gas prices are falling
aaa report texas