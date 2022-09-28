Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Major Hurricane Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 along the southwest coast of Florida near Cayo Costa at 3:05 pm EDT. Maximum sustained wind was estimated near 150 mph, seven miles per hour short of a Category 5.

The State of Florida experiencing catastrophic wind and storm surge Wednesday (KBTX Weather)

The National Weather Service in Miami issued the following update at 2:10 PM CDT Wednesday.

...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA...

NOAA DOPPLER RADAR IMAGERY INDICATES THAT THE EYE OF IAN MADE LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERN COAST OF FLORIDA NEAR CAYO COSTA AROUND 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). DATA FROM AN AIR FORCE RESERVE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT INDICATE THAT IAN’S MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS WERE ESTIMATED TO BE NEAR 150 MPH (240 KM/H). THE LATEST MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE ESTIMATED FROM RECONNAISSANCE DATA IS 940 MB.

Life-threatening storm surge continues to threaten the Gulf Coast of Florida. Surge heights are expected to grow up to 18 feet in Fort Myers. Catastrophic flooding is present across the city, already destroying buildings and sweeping away large vehicles. The storm is moving slowly (NNE at 9 mph) onto the state of Florida, allowing for secondary flooding concerns from heavy rainfall. The following images show conditions as of Wednesday morning:

You're looking at major flooding over at Diamondhead Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach @nbc2 #HurricaneIan absolutely devastating pic.twitter.com/CyAxpIJQWY — Ashley Graham (@ashleygrahamtv) September 28, 2022

Naples litteraly looks like a river. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/jS4gZ00jRB — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022

Water rushes into a parking garage at Pelican Bay in Naples.



📹: Jeffrey Kepka pic.twitter.com/epAmHzIdrj — ABC7 News (@ABC7SWFL) September 28, 2022

The situation is dire and will continue to last throughout the night. Ian is forecasted to travel back over the Atlantic Ocean and turn towards the Carolinas. The storm could make a secondary landfall as a tropical storm Friday Night.

Hurricane Ian is expected to move back over the Atlantic Ocean and make a secondary landfall in South Carolina (KBTX Weather)

