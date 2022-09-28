Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

“Catastrophic” storm surge forecast in parts of Southwest Florida
By Max Crawford, Drew Davis and Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Major Hurricane Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 along the southwest coast of Florida near Cayo Costa at 3:05 pm EDT. Maximum sustained wind was estimated near 150 mph, seven miles per hour short of a Category 5.

The State of Florida experiencing catastrophic wind and storm surge Wednesday
The State of Florida experiencing catastrophic wind and storm surge Wednesday(KBTX Weather)

The National Weather Service in Miami issued the following update at 2:10 PM CDT Wednesday.

...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN

SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA...


NOAA DOPPLER RADAR IMAGERY INDICATES THAT THE EYE OF IAN MADE LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERN COAST OF FLORIDA NEAR CAYO COSTA AROUND 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). DATA FROM AN AIR FORCE RESERVE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT INDICATE THAT IAN’S MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS WERE ESTIMATED TO BE NEAR 150 MPH (240 KM/H). THE LATEST MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE ESTIMATED FROM RECONNAISSANCE DATA IS 940 MB.

National Weather Service

Life-threatening storm surge continues to threaten the Gulf Coast of Florida. Surge heights are expected to grow up to 18 feet in Fort Myers. Catastrophic flooding is present across the city, already destroying buildings and sweeping away large vehicles. The storm is moving slowly (NNE at 9 mph) onto the state of Florida, allowing for secondary flooding concerns from heavy rainfall. The following images show conditions as of Wednesday morning:

The situation is dire and will continue to last throughout the night. Ian is forecasted to travel back over the Atlantic Ocean and turn towards the Carolinas. The storm could make a secondary landfall as a tropical storm Friday Night.

Hurricane Ian is expected to move back over the Atlantic Ocean and make a secondary landfall in...
Hurricane Ian is expected to move back over the Atlantic Ocean and make a secondary landfall in South Carolina(KBTX Weather)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning, and aims for Florida next.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba after rapid intensification overnight

Latest News

TD11 has formed in the eastern open Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Open Atlantic
RUDDER VS COLLEGE STATION VOLLEYBALL
RUDDER VS COLLEGE STATION VOLLEYBALL
LEON VS IOLA VOLLEYBALL
LEON VS IOLA VOLLEYBALL
BRYAN VS MIDWAY VOLLEYBALL
BRYAN VS MIDWAY VOLLEYBALL