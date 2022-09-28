Midway sweeps Bryan at Viking Gym

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team was unable to build on its 3 set win over Temple last Friday and suffered a 3 set loss to Midway Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The Patherettes were able to sweep the match following 25-17, 25-8, -25-23 decision.

Bryan (10-24, 1-4) will be on the road Friday as they travel to Copperas Cove to take on the Lady Bulldogs. Midway (29-10, 5-0) will travel to Harker Heights on Friday.

