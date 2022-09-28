Music fills Aggieland this Fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know and love the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, but Texas A&M has many talented musicians as part of the Department of Music Activities.

In fact, Music Activities serves over 1,300 Aggies each year.

Travis Almany, the Director of Orchestras and Associate Director of Bands joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, September 27 to talk about upcoming concerts and performances.

Upcoming Events:

Wind Symphony - September 30, 7:00 p.m.

University Bands - October 2, 3:00 p.m.

Jazz Bands - October 14, 7:00 p.m.

Orchestras - October 15, 7:00 p.m.

For a complete list of concerts and times, visit musa.tamu.edu/calendar.

