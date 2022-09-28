Music fills Aggieland this Fall

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know and love the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, but Texas A&M has many talented musicians as part of the Department of Music Activities.

In fact, Music Activities serves over 1,300 Aggies each year.

Travis Almany, the Director of Orchestras and Associate Director of Bands joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, September 27 to talk about upcoming concerts and performances.

Upcoming Events:

Wind Symphony - September 30, 7:00 p.m.

University Bands - October 2, 3:00 p.m.

Jazz Bands - October 14, 7:00 p.m.

Orchestras - October 15, 7:00 p.m.

For a complete list of concerts and times, visit musa.tamu.edu/calendar.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say