As need for breast cancer funds grows, Pink Alliance hosts 19th annual ‘Surviving and Thriving’ luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October is known as ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’ and over 600 people gathered today to support those who are affected by the disease.

Pink Alliance, a local nonprofit that has raised more than $1 million benefiting cancer patients and their families in the Brazos Valley, held its 19th annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon.

At the luncheon, Pink Alliance accepted donations from the community that go towards mammograms and other breast cancer needs.

President of Pink Alliance, Doris Light, said she’s never seen a greater need for funds to help patients in our area.

“We have helped about 65 patients this year,” said Light. “Thirteen of the 65 people are under the age of 40. Never before have we seen the need we do today for funds for our breast cancer patients in our area.”

The guest speaker was four-time Olympian and gold medalist, Chaunte Lowe. Lowe was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Breast Cancer back in 2019. After her diagnoses, Lowe realized how Black women are more affected by aggressive cancer types like the Triple Negative Breast Cancer she had. She told KBTX it was from that point forward when she knew she had to fight for all people, especially Black women, with Breast Cancer.

“I feel like the longer I would stay in that level of grief, I wasn’t being proactive with fighting. Initially when I got that diagnoses, I was in my closet crying and talking to my husband. It was that moment when he reminded me of everything I had been through in my life and how I tackled and fought those battles. and that I was a victor, not a victim,” said Lowe.

