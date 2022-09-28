Prost! Join World of Beer for Oktoberfest!

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The team at World of Beer College Station ensures they’ll be able to find you a beer that you love.

National Drink Beer Day is here and WOB has a variety of beers to try. From sour and fruity to satisfying that sweet tooth with chocolate beer, they’re eager to help you find the pint of your dreams.

You can try their wide variety of beers, and other fun drinks, at Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1. Grab a pint, watch the Texas A&M Football Team BTHO Mississippi State, and toss a sausage into a stein of beer.

You can learn more about World of Beer and Oktoberfest by watching the video above.

THE THREE SEPTEMBER 23
The Three: Wednesday, September 28