Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station

No injuries were reported.
Fire damages kitchen in College Station.
Fire damages kitchen in College Station.(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station.

According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue.

The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were able to get control of the flames.

