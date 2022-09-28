Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station.

According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue.

The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were able to get control of the flames.

No injuries were reported.

