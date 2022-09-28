Suspect accused of ramming into Rockdale police vehicles still on the run

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Kyle Jay Jones has warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, criminal mischief and aggravated assault on a public servant.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22 officers with the Rockdale Police Department tried to pull Jones over, citing Jones’s active felony warrants in Travis County.

Jones led authorities on a 35 minute chase through neighborhoods and county roads. Police say he also used his vehicle to run into police vehicles during the chase before abandoning his vehicle in the 500 block of Oaklawn Drive in Rockdale.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-697-TIPS

