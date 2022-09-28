Travel “Over the River and Through the Woods” with StageCenter Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Come one, come all as the 2022-23 season at StageCenter Theatre in Downtown Bryan kicks off with an adaptation of the play “Over the River and Through the Woods.”

The Three was joined by the stars of the upcoming production, Bill Murray and Lynn Hollister. They say this play is a “must-see” for the whole family.

The production will run from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 15.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the StageCenter website.

