Treat of the Day: Navasota wins prestigious IEDC award

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota won an Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Award from a prestigious organization serving economic developers, IEDC.

Navasota received a Bronze Award for Best General Purpose Print Promotion for “Navasota Works!”, a dedicated pamphlet and brochure developed by the City of Navasota and the Bush School at Texas A&M to highlight the City’s capital improvement projects.

“This award is a wonderful validation of the effectiveness of our economic development and marketing efforts,” said Economic Development Director, Rayna Teicheira, “It’s a true honor to be recognized by the largest association for professional economic developers in the world.”

The IEDC Excellence Awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world. IEDC received over 500 submissions from the United States and four additional countries around the world.

The awards were presented to recipients on Sept. 20 at the IEDC Annual Conference in Oklahoma City. The City of Navasota was unable to accept the award in person, however, was able to receive the award and present the success at the City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.