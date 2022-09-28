Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Open Atlantic
No threat to US
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NHC has designated Tropical Depression Eleven just west of the Cabo Verde Islands as it slowly moves northward over the open Atlantic.
This storm is forecast to get caught up in the jetstream later this week and pose no true threat to land. It may briefly strengthen enough to become Tropical Storm Julia.
