Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Open Atlantic

No threat to US
TD11 has formed in the eastern open Atlantic.
TD11 has formed in the eastern open Atlantic.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NHC has designated Tropical Depression Eleven just west of the Cabo Verde Islands as it slowly moves northward over the open Atlantic.

This storm is forecast to get caught up in the jetstream later this week and pose no true threat to land. It may briefly strengthen enough to become Tropical Storm Julia.

