Aggieland Parent Outreach in need of donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Aggieland Parent Outreach needs the community’s help in order to further assist families in the Brazos Valley.

The non profit organization, Aggieland Parent Outreach, has been serving Bryan-College Station since 1997. Their goal is to make sure babies born from unplanned pregnancies are raised in nurturing homes.

Aggieland Parent Outreach offers three programs: pregnancy support services, outreach to teen parents and adoption services. The non profit told us they use each one of these programs to serve children through their parents.

One program Kim Schams, Executive Director of Aggieland Parent Outreach, highlighted was their adoption services.

“We started it back in 2003, we are fully certified. Which is a huge addition to what we do here,” said Schams. “We have put over 100 kids into their proper homes.”

Schams said they have 75 people, meaning parents and kids, who are regulars within Aggieland Parent Outreach. Donations make places like their non profit run, according to Schams. Diapers, baby wipes, clothes, toys, gift cards and cash donations are much appreciated.

“Cash is very useful. That way we can spend them where they need to,” said Schams. “You know, which supply we need for each week, which girl needs help. Or, whether it means paying rent or utilities. Those things that are weighing so heavy on her mind and causing so much stress. We want to keep her and her little one safe.”

If you would like to learn more about Aggieland Parent Outreach or donate, click here.

To donate within the Brazos Valley Gives competition, click here.

