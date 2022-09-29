Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach in need of donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach needs the community’s help in order to further assist families in the Brazos Valley.

The non profit organization, Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, has been serving Bryan-College Station since 1997. Their goal is to make sure babies born from unplanned pregnancies are raised in nurturing homes.

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach offers three programs: pregnancy support services, outreach to teen parents and adoption services. The non profit told us they use each one of these programs to serve children through their parents.

One program Kim Schams, Executive Director of Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, highlighted was their adoption services.

“Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach was fully licensed to provide adoption services in December of 2003,” said Schams. “Since that time, 128 babies have found their adoptive parents through the ministry of APO.”

Regarding their outreach and education program for teen parents, Schams said they have 75 people who attend ‘The Mama Club’ on Tuesday evenings. This includes teen parents, their children, and volunteers. Donations are essential to the success of such programs. Donated incentives such as diapers, baby wipes, formula, clothes, toys, and gift cards encourage the teens to attend. Over time, they continue to attend because of the rich relationships they develop with their mentors.

“Cash [donations] are very useful. That way we can spend them where they need to,” said Schams. “You know, which supply we need for each week, which girl needs help. Or, whether it means paying rent or utilities. Those things that are weighing so heavy on her mind and causing so much stress. We want to keep her and her little one safe.”

If you would like to learn more about Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach or donate, click here.

Brazos Valley Gives Day is coming up on October 18th. Early giving is open now. The first $1,000 donated to APO will be doubled because a generous matching donation! To donate within the Brazos Valley Gives competition, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.