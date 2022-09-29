Aggies hope to avoid slow start against Mississippi State in Starkville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs may not lead the nation in scoring, but their 37 points per game average isn’t shabby and when you consider Texas A&M ranks 108th in scoring offense at 21 points per game it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs are favored by four points going into Saturday’s game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Slow starts have been a problem for Texas A&M this season. In both the Appalachian State and Arkansas games the Aggies didn’t score in the first quarter. Against the Razorbacks their first first down came in the second quarter on this Devon Achane run.

Granted they did score on 2 of their first 3 possessions against Miami, but couldn’t sustain it.

The hope this week is that with four games under their belt and a 3rd straight game with Max Johnson under center the offense will start gelling.

“We’re just really young. I think we needed some time to kind of merge a little bit better,” said offensive lineman Bryce Foster. “We haven’t had to too much time together. It’s kind of expected to be a little slow at first but I think we’re going to start getting things kick started this week hopefully. It’s the goal,” wrapped up Foster.

“The big thing for us is preparing as a unit. Our offense of line preparing together and our wide receiver core preparing together to will help to prevent those lulls that we have and slow starts that we have. We have to focus on the execution aspect and not shoot ourselves in the foot,” concluded tight end Max Wright.

Saturday’s game against Mississippi State will kickoff at 3pm and be televised on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M fans can watch Jimbo Fisher’s live postgame press conference following the Mississippi State game on the CW-8 Aggieland and on the KBTX Facebook page.

