Aggies travel to Bethlehem to take on Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will line up at the 48th Annual Paul Short Run on Friday morning at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

“We wanted to mix things up and come to a bigger, more competitive meet,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “This gives us an opportunity to see some nationally ranked teams in a big field. We’re hoping to learn some things about ourselves and see where we are at this point early in the season.”

Last time the Aggies ran, the men and women won the Texas A&M Invitational. The men dominated with a team score of 17 points, placing seven in the top ten. Junior Eric Casarez led the group, while sophomore Jonathon Chung and junior Chandon Chhikara completed the podium sweep. The Aggie women recorded five of the top ten finishers. Seniors Grace Plain, Julia Abell and Abbey Santoro all placed in the top five at third, fourth and fifth.

Freshman Spencer Werner is coming off an SEC Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week performance with his eighth place finish at the Texas A&M Invitational.

“We want to take the things we did last week and translate them to an environment where there are hundreds of runners in the race,” McRaven said. “We want to see ourselves stay calm and collected while there is chaos going on around us. When we get to meets later in the season, that’s the kind of environment we’re going to be in.”

The Aggies are running against a nationally ranked field. United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ranked men’s teams include North Carolina (13th), Georgetown (17th), Villanova (21st), while Iona, Utah State and Providence are recieving votes. On the Women’s side, North Carolina (12th), Providence (15th), Utah Valley (16th), Georgetown (18th), Indiana and Villanova (both receiving votes) come into the meet nationally ranked.

The gun for the men’s 8k race will go off at 10 am CT, while the women’s 5k race will follow at 10:45 am CT. Live results can be found here.

