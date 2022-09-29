Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are hoping to bounce back from their district opening loss last week against Temple as they travel to Copperas Cove.

The Vikings are still without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who is out with a hand injury.

The Bulldogs are undefeated at home this year and should be well rested coming off a bye. Bryan Head Coach Ricky Tullos wants to see his Vikings play with intensity early against Cove.

“We have to go in and establish our identity,” said Ricky Tullos, Bryan Head Coach. “We need to do that early and up front, and be able to run the football and establish that run game. We have a tremendous offensive line and our backs are fantastic... that’s usually a formula for keeping pressure off of us when you can establish the run, and we want to do that so it opens up some other things.”

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Copperas Cove. Bryan has a bye next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.