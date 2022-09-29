Catalytic converters stolen from Hearne truck, suspects not in custody

Hearne police say the theft happened in the 1000 block of North Market Street just before 5 a.m.(Hearne Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 2020 Toyota Tundra’s catalytic converters were stolen in Hearne Wednesday morning.

Hearne police say the theft happened in the 1000 block of North Market Street just before 5 a.m. Surveillance footage shows three people in a gray Toyota sedan arrive in the parking lot. Two suspects got out of the car, removed the catalytic converts and then left.

Hearne police are asking the public for any information related to the crime.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

