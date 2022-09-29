Celebrate National Coffee Day with What’s the Buzz Coffee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Coffee Day, and Rodrigo Chavez with What’s the Buzz Coffee in College Station joined BVTM to give a behind-the-scenes look into how their specialty coffee is made. The coffee shop sources beans from all over the world from African countries to Central and South American countries. Once those beans reach College Station, they go through the shop’s roaster to become drinkable.

According to Chavez, specialty coffee is different from what you’ll buy at a grocery store. Specialty coffee is graded in size, quality, color and taste. Chavez said store-bought coffee beans are likely over-roasted or have bad beans.

There’s also a taste difference between specialty and store-bought coffee when it’s prepared black. Chavez said the taste and smell of coffee is referred to as “notes.”

The notes of a specialty coffee are more evident, according to Chavez, and the flavors stand out more. On the other hand, store-bought coffee is likely to taste more ashy or musky and have a darker color.

This can make a difference in the coffee you buy from coffee shops or what you make at home going forward. Chavez says there are four things you need to make the perfect cup of coffee at home. That includes filtered or spring water, fresh coffee that hasn’t been over-roasted or roasted for a long period of time, the perfect grind size and the correct ratio of grinds for your coffee.

The coffee shop owner says specialty coffee will need little to no added sweeteners because of its natural flavors compared to store-bought brands. For those who prefer to buy coffee on the go, What’s the Buzz Coffee has multiple methods of making its coffee including French press, V60 and Chemex. The shop also has standard drinks like cappuccinos, espressos and iced coffees.

To learn more about What’s the Buzz Coffee, click here. You can also look out for one of the shop’s coffee classes here.

