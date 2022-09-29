Classroom Champion: Luke Johnson from St. Joseph Catholic School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic School’s Luke Johnson is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The St. Joseph Catholic senior has a 4.33 grade point average and ranks first in his class. Luke is a NASA High School Aerospace Scholar, National Honor Society Parliamentarian, and is a member of Student Council, Eagles for Life, Boy Scout Troop 1300, and Junior Leadership Brazos 2022.

“Luke’s work ethic is fantastic,” St. Joseph teacher James Adams said. “He’s a young man who knows what he wants. He strives really hard to achieve it and not just in one aspect of his life. He is really good at balancing the his academics, with his athletics, with his spiritual growth. He’s just an ideal young man who is going to go far simply because he works so hard in order to achieve what he wants.”

Athletically, Luke is the only student at the school that plays all six boys sports that St. Joseph offers: cross country, football, basketball, soccer, baseball, and track and field. Last year, in his first season playing football, Luke was awarded honorable mention all-district, something the Eagles would love to capitalize on as they head into the back half of their schedule.

“As far as football goes, last year was his first year joining the team, so it was kind of new to him,” St. Joseph football coach Alec Castilleja said. “Luke’s definitely a guy that likes to be challenged, so athletics definitely challenges him, and he has has shown improvement and we expect him to excel this season.”

The challenge Luke is faced with — balancing six sports, several extracurricular activities, and a full course load — have been a lesson in time management, which he hopes to continue to excel at as he pursues a degree in mechanical engineering at Texas A&M.

“I think that sports are important because it helps you manage your time,” Luke said. “Especially going into college, there’s going to be a lot more schoolwork and social aspects of your life you’re going to have to deal with, and sports helps you to manage different things along with school. I play both cross country and football, so in the mornings I’ll run cross country so I can make it to football practice in the afternoons, and then I’ll do my homework in the evenings so that I’ll try to get to bed at a reasonable hour.”

